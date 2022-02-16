A police officer in Utica has been suspended after video of a confrontation he was involved in has gone viral.

Detective Sgt. Greg Morabito appears to have been baited by a so-called 'auditor group' which has been identified by Macomb Daily as Fricn Media.

Please note, the contents of the YouTube video below contains strong language, vulgar gestures, and violence.

Steve Jones who claims to be one of the auditors is from Lansing. He was arrested for disorderly conduct in connection with the incident. He says the purpose of the group is to "ferret out police officers who have poor communication skills in dealing with the public" but claims the group was not looking to cause trouble.

“We don’t spark confrontations,” he tells the Macomb Daily. “If the officers are professional and cordial, that’s great. No problem. And you can see that in some of videos. We are not anti-cop at all.”

Again, the video below is NSFW. We suggest you watch it and decide for yourself who actually instigated the melee.

The brouhaha apparently began when a motorist complained to police, upset that he was being recorded by a dashcam mounted in the vehicle Jones was riding in.

Utica Mayor Gus Calandrino says the incident is under investigation.

“The officer is on paid leave for now as the police department is conducting a formal investigation into what happened,” Calandrino said.

Jones says he intends to file a lawsuit against the department.

