Vacant Grand Blanc Kmart Property Will Be Home to New Amazon Fresh

Grand Blanc residents will finally see something new and exciting take over a long-vacant area in town. Amazon Fresh is heading to town.

It was announced Friday, May 6, that the soon-to-be-developed Grand Blanc Marketplace will be the new home of Amazon Fresh. The plaza has been a virtual ghost town and eyesore, since Farmer Jack closed its doors in 2007 and Kmart, closed for good in 2014 leaving the space near South Saginaw and Holly Roads empty.

Get our free mobile app

After the Markus Development Group purchased the property, residents of Grand Blanc were eagerly awaiting the announcement of which businesses would occupy the space. In March they learned Jersey Mike's sub shop, Panda Express, and 2941 Street Food would be joining Starbuck at the renovated plaza.

Although thrilled to see progress on the location, many Grand Blanc residents, like myself, were hoping for something a little more. The announcement of Amazon Fresh was definitely a welcomed one.

Amazon Fresh is described as a unique grocery store experience;

"You’ll find everything you typically find at a grocery store, with the low prices you expect from Amazon, including a wide assortment of national brands; high-quality produce, meat, and seafood; plus, our culinary team offers a range of delicious prepared foods made fresh in-store, every day"

Amazon Fresh will also offer something very cool, and convenient, Amazon Dash Cart. Check this out! You just sign in to the cart using a QR code on your Amazon app, place your bags in the cart, shop, and when you’re done, exit through the store’s Dash Cart lane. The cart uses a combination of computer vision algorithms and sensor fusion to identify items put into the cart. Easy, peasy!

The new location in Grand Blanc will be the first Amazon Fresh store in Mid-Michigan and join only 30 Amazon Fresh stores currently open in the country.

Amazon Fresh also offers same-day delivery, pickup, and in-person shopping. Online orders can be placed on the Amazon app and same-day delivery is free for Amazon Prime members. There was no definitive date given as to when the new grocery store would open its doors.