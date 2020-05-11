Vacant Home Fire in Battle Creek Remains Under Investigation

A late Friday night fire in Battle Creek put several crews on the scene into early Saturday morning.

The Fire Department responded to the home on the first block of Janoah Avenue just before midnight May 8th and discovered the home fully engulfed in flames. Back-up crews responded shortly after to help out after the initial crew was put into a defensive tactic.

Crews were able to put out the fire in roughly an hour. The home (seen above in 2015) has been identified as vacant. The investigation into the cause of the fire is still being determined. The home is being considered a total loss.