Vacant School Building In Battle Creek Again Set On Fire

Battle Creek Police are questioning two people about their potential involvement in a weekend crime. They're detained in connection with another fire at the former Southwestern Jr High, along South Washington.

The school building was set on fire in April. Damages were minimal.

City investigators say there’s little doubt that fire was deliberately set.

Now the vacant building was again set on fire yesterday - late afternoon.

Again minor damages.

But this time, city police had enough information to bring two people into the department to press them for information. The Battle Creek Fire Marshal's office is continuing it's

work to pinpoint how the fire was started.

