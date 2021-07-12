Vacant School Building In Battle Creek Again Set On Fire
Battle Creek Police are questioning two people about their potential involvement in a weekend crime. They're detained in connection with another fire at the former Southwestern Jr High, along South Washington.
Get our free mobile app
The school building was set on fire in April. Damages were minimal.
City investigators say there’s little doubt that fire was deliberately set.
Now the vacant building was again set on fire yesterday - late afternoon.
Again minor damages.
But this time, city police had enough information to bring two people into the department to press them for information. The Battle Creek Fire Marshal's office is continuing it's
work to pinpoint how the fire was started.
See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.
Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.