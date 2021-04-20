Vacation Spots That Should Be On Your Michigan Bucket List

Well if we ever deserved a vacation, or a weekend getaway, it is now. It's been so crazy and stressful the last year or so. I can't think of a better way to put the pandemic behind us. Maybe you're thinking about a far away place, which is fine, but let's not forget about what is right in our own backyard. Michigan is a beautiful state to live in and has so much to offer. here are still so many cities that I want to see, and hopefully I will get to a few this summer.

Michigan has some of the most fun and breathtaking vacation spots. Yep, usatoday.com paints a great picture of our great state.

Beautiful scenery, majestic lakes, fabulous food, quirky locales and hidden gems just barely scratch the surface of what Michigan has to offer.

Here are some great places to think about visiting for your next vacation.

The Call of the Wild Museum

Maple Syrup Festival in Vermontville

Oswald's Bear Ranch

40 Mile Point Lighthouse

Canoe/Kayak the Pine River

Visit the Upper Peninsula's Hidden Waterfalls

Log Slide Overlook at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

See a Concert at St. Andrews Hall

Visit Isle Royale

Tunnel of Trees

Those are a few, and the list goes on and on. Kind of depends on what you and your family are into and most enjoy. One of the places I have been too and don't want to miss this year is the 2021 Cherry Festival in Traverse City. It's July 3rd through the 10th. I love it there and first visited in 1998.

