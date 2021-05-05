Vaccine Approval For Kids As Young As 12 Expected Within Days

The two-dose COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer could be released for administering to young kids within just a few days. Pfizer and European virus partner BioNTech reported successful trials on kids as young as 12 just a few weeks ago. The original government approval for the vaccine was for anyone aged 16 and over. The new window would open up the use of the vaccine for younger ages at a time when schools and governmental units push even harder for more people to be vaccinated.

Fox News reports the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is preparing to authorize the expanded use of the vaccine following a review panel clearing the way. Fox says its information comes by way of an anonymous source within the government agency. The New York Times appears to have been the first media outlet to report on the anticipated authorizations.

Pfizer is confident in the effectiveness of the vaccine for people as young as 12, along with its safety. In its study report, Pfizer scientists said, “… the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2 demonstrated 100% efficacy and robust antibody responses, exceeding those recorded earlier in vaccinated participants aged 16 to 25 years old, and was well tolerated. These are topline results from a pivotal Phase 3 trial in 2,260 adolescents.”

The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine is also being tested right now on infants.

A test group is already involved in the vaccine research with ages 6 months to 11 years of age.

The vaccine is a huge financial winner for both Pfizer and BioNTech with the U.S. Government alone ordering already 300 million doses. Pfizer expects to close vaccine deals worth $15 billion by the middle of the year.