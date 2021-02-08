COVID Out of Pocket Costs to be Waived for Most of Michigan

Vaccinations, testing and treatment for COVID-19 will be covered by Michigan's health insurers, meaning you shouldn't have to pay a thing.

As we continue working to combat this global pandemic and save lives, the very last thing that Michiganders should have to worry about is whether their health insurance will cover the costs of their care -Governor Gretchen Whitmer

If you or a loved one has ever had a serious illness, injury or a hospital stay, you know the financial cost can be devastating. We have good news. Governor Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services have announced that the state has secured agreements from nearly all of the state’s health insurers to extend their commitments to waive all out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, and treatments. This means that more than 92% of Michiganders will be covered for free.

So, if you have insurance through one of these providers,

Aetna

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Blue Care Netowrk

HAP, Alliance Health

McLaren Health Plan

Meridian Health Plan

Molina Healthcare Michigan

Oscar

Physicians Health Care Plan

Priority Health, Priority Health Insurance Co.

...you will not be charged cost-sharing, including copays, deductibles, and coinsurance, for medically appropriate COVID-19-related medical treatment, such as primary care visits, diagnostic testing, emergency room visits, ambulance services, and approved medications and vaccines.

Under federal law, health insurers are required to provide no-cost coverage for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, though not necessarily for COVID-19 treatment, during the federal public health emergency, which is currently set to expire on April 21, 2021. Consumers with Medicaid or Medicare may also receive a no-cost COVID-19 test, vaccination, and related services provided by a health care provider.

