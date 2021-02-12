Portage Hosting Valentine’s Day Ice Sculpting Event

This Valentine's Day won't be looking the way it normally does, with fancy restaurants filled to capacity with lovers and couples sharing their appreciation for each other and for good food. Although indoor eating has resumed with a low capacity, it just won't have that normal feel to it. So we adapt and think of new things to do to share a romantic day together. This Sunday, one such event will be held in front of the grain elevator at the Celery Flats in Portage.

Located at 7328 Garden Lane Portage, MI 49002, the Flats is hosting an event for couples as they watch creations come to life before them from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Unfortunately there is only space for so many people, as their website informs us that only a limited number of people can attend this free event:

Come out and join us as the amazing artists from Ice Creations "Create the Ultimate Cool" Valentine's Day-themed ice sculptures in front of the Grain Elevator at Celery Flats Historical Area. Attendance will be limited to the first 100 spectators. Face coverings are required to be worn by all in attendance.

If you do plan to go to the event and want to continue your romantic winter date, take a trip to Muskegon and visit the free sled library. Don't let the pandemic cramp your day together.