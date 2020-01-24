Michigan’s “Valley Of The Giants”

Over the years there have been a few movies with the title “Valley Of The Giants”. But did you know Michigan has its own ‘valley of the giants’?

This ‘valley’ contains a good portion of ancient trees, some going as far back over 530 years.

On South Manitou Island, offshore of Leland, this is a forest that contains a plethora of white cedar trees – some standing, some fallen. It’s one of the largest patches of virgin hardwood in the entire state.

There are, of course, many other cool things to experience on South Manitou Island, but to walk among these trees that date back to the 1400s is really extraordinary. In the middle of the island is the old South Manitou one-room schoolhouse that you can check out.

Take a look at some photos below, then plan a trip this year!