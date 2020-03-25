Van Buren County Has First Confirmed Covid-19 Case

A Van Buren County woman in her 60's has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Van Buren / Cass County Health Department released a statement today regarding their first confirmed positive Covid-19 case,

“This is the first confirmed case in Van Buren County but judging from other areas of the state, we anticipate more positives. As of today, there is one (1) confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Van Buren County, zero (0) cases in Cass County, and 1,791 positive cases in the state of Michigan. We urge all residents to please take all precautions to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19” says Larry Wile, MD, MPH, Medical Director at Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

There's no info on what city the woman resides. We do know that she is in stable condition and is self-isolating at home.

The Director, Health Promotion at Van Buren/Cass District Health Department told us via email that if you think you have Covid-19 symptoms you should stay home and take one of the following steps:

1. Call their primary care provider (PCP) via telephone

2. Do a virtual visit with their health system/provider

3. Call one of the Care Advisor phone numbers below provided by our local health systems. *these numbers are helpful for individuals who do not have a PCP.

*If your symptoms are life-threatening call 9-1-1

MDHHS COVID-19 Hotline (8am-5pm)

(888) 535-6136

www.michigan.gov/coronavirus

Bronson

(269) 341-7788

www.bronsonhealth.com/coronavirus-covid-19

*Curbside testing is now available at Bronson Lakeview Outpatient Center but all patients require a physician's order to be tested

Ascension Borgess

(833) 978-0649

www.healthcare.ascension.org

Spectrum Health Lakeland

(616) 391-2380

https://www.spectrumhealthlakeland.org/covid19

*A Chatbot is available online

*Drive-up testing is available but all patients require a physician's order to be tested

As a final reminder, it is important that individuals understand the hospital is intended for those who are very sick. They should not go to the hospital if they are only mildly ill. It’s important to stay home, outside of seeking urgent medical care, to avoid infecting people. If severe, life-threatening symptoms appear, individuals should go to the emergency room.

