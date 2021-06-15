Van Buren County Survivalist Compound For Sale [Photo Gallery]

This Lawton homestead will help you ride out any apocalypse. It is a sprawling compound on eleven acres with solar power, livestock and two hidden bunkers.

Check out photos of this unique real estate listing at 34297 Co Rd 669- you've never seen anything like this. The ranch is now on the market for $625,000 and you can even negotiate to add the livestock, ponies and buffalo to the deal.

Van Buren County Survivalist Compound For Sale This 11-acre ranch in Lawton has solar power and two hidden bunkers on the property.

Lawton could be your home where the buffalo roam. Or, maybe you prefer lake living, a former church in Escanaba or a secluded house on Michigan's lost peninsula on Lake Erie? Keep scrolling.

Cottage on Goguac Lake For Sale for the First Time in 40 Years This charming cottage has not been on the market for two generations. It's going to go fast, as it is listed for less than you'd expect to pay for lake living.

1902 Former Escanaba Church is For Sale Sinfully Cheap