Van Buren County Youth Fair is Cancelled for 2020

Sad news out of Hartford, Mi hit facebook at 3 this morning announcing the cancellation of the Van Buren County Youth Fair.

The Van Buren Youth Fair Board of Directors posted the unfortunate announcement on the fair's facebook page saying,

The Van Buren Youth Fair Board of Directors has made the exceedingly difficult decision to cancel the in-person fair scheduled for July 20-25, 2020 as well as all activities scheduled at the fairgrounds through August 2020. This decision has been made in the best interest for the health and safety of our Van Buren County Youth exhibitors and all others who participate in our fair experience. The decision was based on talks with the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department, as well as a myriad of other factors and considerations.

The last time they had to cancel the fair was in the 1940's as the former fairgrounds were converted into POW camps during World War II.

Kalamazoo County Fair canceled on April 21st. For now, it looks like both Cass County and Allegan County Fairs are still going as scheduled.