Vandalism Suspect Sought in Marshall

The Marshall Police announced that they are seeking information from an incident over the weekend where a porch was damaged at a home in downtown.

Authorities learned the morning of Sunday, August 16th that someone approached the front porch of a home on the 200 block of High Street and sprayed red paint before leaving on foot. The incident occurred earlier during the overnight just after midnight.

The department shared the surveillance camera photo on their Facebook page on Monday, August 17th.

Investigators are asking those with information on the incident to contact the Marshall Police Department at (269) 781-2596 or Silent Observer at (269)781-9700.