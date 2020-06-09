Vandals Use Spray Paint to Damage Renovated Park in Marshall

Several areas of a favorite park in Marshall received spray paint by vandals over the weekend.

The Marshall Police are looking for the public's help in tracking down who vandalized several areas throughout Ketchum Park using multiple colors of spray paints. Authorities believe the vandalism took place the night of June 6th and possibly into the early morning June 7th.

Among the damaged spots was the recently-completed pavilion on lower Ketchum Park, where several portions of concrete received the paint treatment. Another was the propeller that welcomes visitors near the parking lot.



The lower portion of the park recently went through the renovations, the first of a three-phase revamping of the park according to the City's Master Plan for the park.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the Marshall Police at (269) 781-2596 or (269) 781-0911.