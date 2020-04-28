Vehicle Hits & Kills Black Bear in Walker

The infamous Yogi black bear that has been seen around Walker, Michigan, was unfortunately hit by a vehicle and has died.

According to WOOD, Tuesday morning just before 8 a.m. the black bear attempted to cross the on ramp to westbound I-96 from Alpine Avenue when a truck accidentally hit the bear.

The truck surprisingly was not damaged and no one was injured in the crash except for the bear.

Over the past couple years there have been several bear sightings in Walker and around Grand Rapids. The bear population is growing in West Michigan which means bears will venture out in search of food and to mate.

The DNR was called in to handle a report on the bear killing so an official report could be made.

The bear was a male that weighed approximately 250 pounds.

Michigan is a state with lots of animals that can cross the road just about anywhere and that is why it is important to always be on the look out for crossing wildlife.

The state has many deer and with people being less active on the roads these days due to the lock down, the animals are crossing roads more and more.

You may also be surprised at how much damage a turkey can do to a vehicle when hit. Imagine a flying 25 pound boulder being thrown at a moving vehicle.

When you get farther up north in Michigan, their are elk, moose, bear and wolves that do get hit and really do some damage.

Watch out while on the road, the animals are on the move more than ever these days.