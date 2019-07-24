Vernors is More Michigan Than Ever with 8 New Lighthouse Cans
The South Haven lighthouse and Holland's Big Red and are two of several Michigan beacons that will be featured on a new series of Vernors cans in 2019.
Made in Michigan, Vernors is more than just ginger ale. Starting in 2017, the soft drink has been picturing Michigan's most picturesque lighthouses with a series of collectible cans. The series will continue in 2019 with 8 new designs.
Au Sable Point- Lake Superior
Big Red- Lake Michigan
Detour Reef- Lake Huron
Harbor Beach- Lake Huron
Pointe Aux Barques- Lake Huron
Port Austin Reef- Lake Huron
South Haven- Lake Michigan
Tri-Centennial State Park Light- Lake Huron