Vernors is More Michigan Than Ever with 8 New Lighthouse Cans

various YouTube users

The South Haven lighthouse and Holland's Big Red and are two of several Michigan beacons that will be featured on a new series of Vernors cans in 2019.

Made in Michigan, Vernors is more than just ginger ale. Starting in 2017, the soft drink has been picturing Michigan's most picturesque lighthouses with a series of collectible cans. The series will continue in 2019 with 8 new designs.

  • 1

    Au Sable Point- Lake Superior

  • 2

    Big Red- Lake Michigan

  • 3

    Detour Reef- Lake Huron

  • 4

    Harbor Beach- Lake Huron

  • 5

    Pointe Aux Barques- Lake Huron

  • 6

    Port Austin Reef- Lake Huron

  • 7

    South Haven- Lake Michigan

  • 8

    Tri-Centennial State Park Light- Lake Huron

Former Vernors lighthouse landmarks included:

  • Big Sable- Lake Michigan (2017)
  • Crisp Point- Lake Superior (2017)
  • Eagle Harbor- Lake Superior (2017)
  • Fort Gratiot- Lake Huron (2018)
  • Forty Mile Point- Lake Huron (2018)
  • Grand Haven- Lake Michigan (2017)
  • Little Sable- Lake Michigan (2018)
  • Old Mackinac Point- Lake Huron (2018)
  • Point Bestie- Lake Michigan (2018)
  • Point Iroquois- Lake Superior (2018)
  • St. Joseph- Lake Michigan (2018)
  • Tawas Point- Lake Huron (2017)

h/t travelthemitton.com

Filed Under: Lighthouse, Vernors
Categories: Michigan
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top