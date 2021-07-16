The Franke Center for the Arts in Marshall has announced a new, exciting season of concerts and events. It will kick off on September 11th with country rock artists Michigan Rattlers and will finish with a first-ever event, the Michigan Music Video Awards. Other highlights include alternative rock icons The Verve Pipe and blues legend Savoy Brown. Favorite events returning include: Wolf Tree Film Festival, Irish Pub Night, and The Second City.

In addition to individual tickets, The Franke will also offer ticket packages. The season FlexTicket will allow patrons to choose six shows from among nine choices, allowing them to tailor a season ticket to fit their interests. The FlexTicket is a great way to show support for The Franke Center and arts in Calhoun County while also lining up a season full of diverse entertainment options. FlexTickets start at $132.

The Michigan Stars Series is for people who shop local and eat local—and want to listen local, too. The Michigan Stars Series will introduce audience members to some of Michigan’s most exciting performers, from new innovators to established legends, all with one ticket purchase. This year’s Michigan Stars Series features Michigan Rattlers, The Verve Pipe, and folk pop songwriter Olivia Dear. Series tickets for all three shows start at $80.

The Franke Center has long been known for its blues series. This year’s line-up includes Savoy Brown, top British blues man Matt Schofield and legendary Blues Hall of Famer Joe Louis Walker. Series tickets start at $92.

“We will be extremely excited to be back in the theater and enjoying live events again,” said Jacob Gates, The Franke Center’s executive director. “This season will be like a celebration, and we have a great line-up planned.”

Tickets are available now at the Franke Center website or call the The Franke Center box office at 269-781-0001

Other highlights of the season:

September 18 | Pete Seeger Tribute | Folk

Celebrate the music of folk icon Pete Seeger, writer of classic songs such as If I Had A Hammer, Where Have All The Flowers Gone and Turn, Turn, Turn. The show will feature Marshall's own band "3LB Cut", which includes Kjell Croce, Adrian Bagale, Derek Smith, and Alvin Lautzenheiser, with other special guests.

November 20 | Joe Louis Walker | Blues

Joe Louis Walker, a Blues Hall of Fame inductee and four-time Blues Music Award winner, celebrates a career that exceeds a half a century. Within the Blues world he is described as a "living legend" and has performed at many of the world’s most renowned music festivals. Don't miss his live show on the Franke Center's intimate stage!

February 4 &5 | Matt Schofield at Ice, Wine, Beer, and Blues | Blues

A 2-day celebration of winter, booze and blues! Friday features a wine and beer tasting throughout Marshall's downtown. Saturday, experience a night of exceptional blues from Matt Schofield, a member of the British Blues Hall of Fame.

February 26 | Jackson Symphony Orchestra | Classical

The Jackson Symphony Orchestra has a rich and vibrant history serving the Jackson area since 1949. The orchestra has performed with many legendary figures in the world of music including Dizzy Gillespie, Grant Johannesen, Ralph Votapek and Ian Hobson.

April 9 | Second City Fundraiser | Comedy

At The Franke Center's annual fundraiser, The Second City brings the laughs with classic Chicago-style sketch comedy and improv created by some of the legendary troupe's most lauded alumni, including Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, and Bill Murray. Cap the night off with a dinner and raffle supporting The Franke Center.

May 6 | Gilmore Keyboard Festival Young Artists - Artist TBA | Classical

The mission of The Gilmore is to promote and develop world-class keyboard musical experiences that inspire present and future artists and audiences. The Gilmore Young Artist Award is presented every two years to single out the most promising of the new generation of U.S.-based pianists, age 22 and younger.