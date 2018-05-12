Vice President Mike Pence Visits Battle Creek, Hillsdale

Vice President Mike Pence landed in Battle Creek around 11 a.m. Saturday morning ahead of his planned commencement speech at Hillsdale College. A motorcade of local law enforcement escorted the Vice President to and from the college and Battle Creek’s W.K. Kellogg Airport. The commencement speech was by invitation only but a few supporters were on hand to greet Pence when he landed Saturday morning. Portions of I-94 were closed by Battle Creek area police in and around the Battle Creek area during the Vice President’s travels.

(Courtesy Scott VanderBeek)