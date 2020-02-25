Vice President Mike Pence Will Be in Lansing Today

Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Lansing today. The Vice President is scheduled to deliver remarks at the annual Michigan Farm Bureau Lansing Legislative Seminar that is going to be held at the Lansing Center. Hundreds of people are expected to attend today's day-long event. If you have any plans in downtown Lansing today, you should know that there are going to be some road closures because of the Vice President's visit.

According to a report from WLNS, Michigan Avenue between Grand Avenue and Cedar Street, along with the tunnel connecting Museum Drive to City Market Drive under the Lansing Center, will be closed to vehicular traffic from 11:30 am to 3:00 pm today. Click here for more information about Mike Pence's visit.