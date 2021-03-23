The Vicksburg Old Car Festival is Happening in 2021

Let's hear it for an event that will go on as planned for the summer of 2021. The Vicksburg Old Car Festival announced on Facebook the annual event is happening on June 12, 2021.

In addition to pandemic concerns, there were also questions about street construction in the village this summer. The understanding is that roadwork will take place at Main and Prairie Streets after the festival has concluded.

Traditionally the event includes a Friday evening cruise in and the heart of the festival on Saturday with the all-day car show, a craft fair, auto parts swap meet, and steam and gas engine showcase.

Take a look at the video from a previous Old Car Festival

