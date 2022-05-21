Video Compilation Shows Massive Destruction of Gaylord Tornado

UPDATE: The National Weather Service out of Gaylord has confirmed that Friday’s tornado was an EF3 with winds up to 140 MPH.

UPDATE: Fox 17 reports that as of 10 a.m. Saturday there had been two confirmed deaths and at least 44 people hospitalized.

More than 40 people were injured and at least one person killed after a tornado ripped through Gaylord Friday afternoon.

The photos and videos being shared in the aftermath show massive destruction to the Northern Michigan city.

A video compiled from footage from Gaylord residents shows businesses destroyed, roofs ripped off, heavy rainfall, high winds, and debris flying through the air.

Its reported that multiple homes were destroyed, trees and power lines are blocking roads, and there's been extensive property damage.

According to WZZM-13, at 3:38p.m. on Friday afternoon the National Weather Service (NWS) Office in Gaylord, Michigan issued a tornado warning for Antrim and Ostego counties. Minutes later at 3:41p.m., the tornado was spotted on the ground and moving toward Gaylord.

The National Weather Service has provided a recap of the severe weather that caused the tornado and conducting a survey for additional information that will be shared soon.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a State of Emergency in Otsego County.

The State of Emergency makes available all state resources in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts in the designated area. The declaration authorizes the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) to coordinate state efforts above and beyond what MSP/EMHSD has already been doing in conjunction with local agencies.

Gov. Whitmer said in a release,

My heart goes out to the families and small businesses impacted by the tornado and severe weather in Gaylord. I have declared a state of emergency for Otsego County to rush resources to the affected areas, and the State Emergency Operations Center has been activated to coordinate our state's response. Our state is grateful for the first responders and utility workers who are working hard to keep everyone safe. Michiganders are tough. We are resilient. And there’s no challenge we can’t get through together.

Michigan State Police shared that a shelter has been established at E-Free Church in Gaylord, where The Red Cross is set up.

Our hearts and thoughts are with our Northern Michigan neighbors in Gaylord as they deal with the aftermath of this devastating tornado.