VIDEO: Check Out the Inside of this Abandoned Battle Creek School

An urban explorer shows the interior of an abandoned Battle Creek school that has been set on fire multiple times.

The old Southwestern Junior High School building has sat empty since sometime around 2009. There was interest in purchasing the building by a charter school and then in 2016 by a developer that had hoped to make it into apartments.

No final deals were ever made and the building has remained vacant. In 2021, the building was found ablaze four times.

Timeline of Fires at the vacant Southwestern Junior High School in 2021

April 22, 2021: Battle Creek firefighters responded to the former Southwestern Junior High on South Washington Avenue shortly after 2:30 a.m. on April 22nd. The fire was located on the second floor of the three-story building and was later identified as the band room.

April 23, 2021: The Battle Creek Fire Department was called back to the vacant school after flames were reignited.

July 11, 2021: The band room was found on fire. Two people were brought in for questioning but no charges were issued.

December 5, 2021: Firefighters found smoke coming from a former classroom window on the back of the large concrete building. The fire was quickly extinguished.

The school building was constructed in 1927. Doors on the front entrance have boards covering glass that were broken and caution tape surrounds different entrance points of the structure.

To date, no one has been charged for starting any of the fires.

Many residents have been curious about the condition of the interior. Considering it is the scene of four separate fires, it appears rather intact. Though many items were left behind when the school was closed which can be seen in the video below strewn about and in disarray.

A YouTube account titled Laced Explorer captured a video of the interior.

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

Now that you've had a good look at the interior let's take a look at the outside of the abandoned school.

