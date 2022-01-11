Vintage and Rare Photos of Jackson, 1900-1939
Memories of growing up in Jackson evoke so many different memories and recollections for all past and present residents.
So many places have come and gone, too many to remember: Ray Lantz Music, Cookie's Used Record Shop, Record Hut, Thom McCann, Woolworth's, Fairy Gardens, downtown Big Boy, Capitol Theater, Family Theater, Jackson Drive-in, Bel-Air Drive-in, The Dome, Chicken Inn, Baker's Book Mart, Toy House, Hotel Hayes, Drum Room, dances at the Jackson Armory, Hullaballoo Club, the Back Door, Bea's Drive-In, Burger Chef, Eatso's Pizza, Howard Johnson's, broasted chicken dinners at the Quality Inn, Gilbert's Steak House, WILX-TV studio, Bill Knapp's, Granny's A Go-Go, Shaw Furniture, Loud & Jackson's, the Brown Hut, Tom's Tiki Room, Robert Hall...the list is basically never-ending.
However, looking back at some old photos from well over one hundred years ago, we read some of the outdoor signage of some old familiar downtown buildings and go “whaa? I didn't know that used to be that” or something similar.
This is not any kind of history about Jackson.....script-wise, anyway. But it is in the aspect of the photo gallery below. Stores, streets, people, buildings and more going back to the early 1900s is – in a way – a photographic history lesson for some. It's also for local historians and others who are curious about what Jackson once was – and once had.
There will be more...