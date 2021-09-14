Free Vintage Market at Kalamazoo Expo Center This Saturday, 9/18

I'm a big believer in not buying things when you don't need them. Clutter is my worst nightmare.

That being said...I have a soft spot for vintage and antique items. I'm always captivated by trying to find out the history of whatever it is I'm looking at even though, most times, the history isn't that exciting.

If you, too, are a fan of all things vintage and antique then you may enjoy a free market this weekend in Kalamazoo.

Get our free mobile app

Kalamazoo Vintage Market

The Kalamazoo Vintage Market is happening this Saturday, 9/18, from 9am - 3pm. Over 150 booths are expected to be set up offering a variety of vintage and antique items for purchase.

The event is free to attend and is happening simultaneously with the Fall Craft Show. Both events are free to attend. All information can be found either on the Kalamazoo Expo Center's website or on the Facebook event page.

Now, attending an event that's free is great. But, what if you could win some spending cash for that event?

In the Facebook event page, there's currently an active giveaway where the winner will receive $100 to use at any of the booths featured at the Vintage Market. To win you must:

Share the event page on your personal Facebook page

Comment "done" on the post within the Facebook event page

The winner will be selected on Friday, 9/17. Find more information here.

There is a third event happening at the Kalamazoo Expo Center that day. However, that event is not free. But, if you're interested in buying or selling reptiles and exotic pets you can find more information here.

If you can't get enough vintage "stuff", look at this. It's 30 toys that all 90's kids wanted. Yes, I may have just referred to the '90s as vintage and am slightly ashamed. Anyway, which one of these toys did you miss out on?

MORE: See 30 toys that every '90s kid wanted