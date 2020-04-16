Virtual Food Drive Underway To Help Seniors

The Michigan Food Bank Council is in the midst of a virtual food drive designed to help Michigan seniors who are having a hard time getting food because of the virus shutdown. Donations will help the group provide boxes of food to seniors in need throughout Michigan. Each box of food has enough food for at least 22 meals. A donation of $28 covers the cost of one box. They are distributed throughout the state by local food banks through Area Agencies on Aging and delivered by volunteers. Seniors who need help should contact the nearest Area Agency on Aging to get signed up for assistance.

