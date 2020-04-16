Virtual Job Fair for West Michiganders is Later this Month

The pandemic has left a lot of people currently unemployed and while some businesses had to close down shop, others are needing the extra help.

According to Amy Lebednick, business solutions director of West Michigan Works!,

We’re hearing from employers who need to quickly ramp up their recruitment efforts to fill a large number of job vacancies.

So if you're someone that can use some work right now, West Michigan Works! is hosting a virtual job fair on Tuesday, April 21 and Thursday, April 23 to make that connection. West Michiganders can safely speak to employers from over 35 companies with 75 positions offered; including retail, healthcare, and construction. Jobs are available in Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, Barry and Allegan counties.

If interested, register to speak to an employer for a 15-minute phone interview and they will call you on the day of your choosing. You can sign up for as many interviews as you'd like, just don't overlap times. Here's a list of the participating employers and to register.