Virtual Ribfest 2020: Who Is The Arc Community Advocates?

From the very start of Ribfest through the past 35 years, The Arc Community Advocates have been front and center, as the original organizers of the event. It eventually grew so big that they needed a partner to help organize and run the event. That's where Townsquare Media came into play. But The Arc Community Advocates remain a solid partner, and the core of what Ribfest is all about.

Even though a physical Ribfest has been cancelled this year, there are still ways you can support them through our Virtual Ribfest Promotion. But you may be wondering who, and what, IS The Arc?

The Arc Community Advocates has been a leader in Southwest Michigan by supporting individuals who experience disability and their families to have an important and contributing role to play in our community. For 68 years, innovation has been at the core of what we do. We continue to find new ways to connect people with resources that ensure they live life to the fullest. Community Advocates has the knowledge and expertise when you need assistance with accessing support services, the education system, housing, guardianship, financial assistance or just planning for the future … we can help you in navigating the road to your best life.

Ribfest started 35 years ago in the parking lot across the street from Arcadia Creek Festival site. This started as a fundraiser to help the Arc raise funds for their services and the event has kept them as a nonprofit beneficiary since.

Virtual Ribfest 2020 is Presented by Firekeepers Casino Hotel.