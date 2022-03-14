Sports Broadcaster George Blaha who has been the voice of the Detroit Pistons for 46 years will miss the remainder of the season for a heart procedure.

How Long Has George Blaha Been the Voice of the Detroit Pistons?

Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images loading...

George Blaha has been the voice of the Detroit Pistons games since the 1976-77 NBA season. Blaha will be getting a heart procedure that will have him out for the remainder of the Pistons season.

Who is George Blaha?

Allen Einstein/NBAE via Getty Images Allen Einstein/NBAE via Getty Images loading...

George Blaha was born in Detroit Michigan on March 29, 1945. He spent his childhood growing up in Marshalltown, Iowa, and Grayling, Michigan. He attended Notre Dame and received an MBA from the University of Michigan. His first NBA game announced for the Detroit Pistons was when the team played at Cobo Hall in Detroit on October 23, 1976. Blaha is also a member of the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame.

How Long has George Blaha Been the voice of Michigan State University Football?

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images Scott Taetsch/Getty Images loading...

George Blaha is also the voice of the MSU football team and has called their games for four decades including the Spartans National Championship season of 2000-2001.

George Blaha's Heart Procedure

Heart wrapped with cellophane Jupiterimages/ThinkStock/GettyStock loading...

According to FOX 17, the Detroit Pistons announced Sunday that longtime broadcaster George Blaha will miss the backend of the season for a heart bypass procedure.

"I am disappointed to miss the remainder of the season, but my health is the number one priority right now," said Blaha.

Until this heart procedure, Blaha has only missed 3 games for illness since he began broadcasting for the Pistons in 1976.

