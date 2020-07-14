Volunteers Vow To Return To Search For Missing Battle Creek Woman

Searchers vow to return to the Battle Creek area to look for the body of a woman who vanished in late June.

Searchers from around Michigan are vowing to return to the Battle Creek area to look for the body of 27-year-old Amber Griffin who vanished in late June. Two people have been charged in the mother of two's apparent death, including her boyfriend 25-year-old Derek Horton. Julice Haggerty of Battle Creek was arrested in connection to Amber’s disappearance for being an accessary after the fact and lying to the police.

About 30 volunteers worked together Sunday, some from as far as Alpena, to try to find the 27-year-old’s body in Calhoun County. All of the search participants were nationally certified search volunteers. The mystery around the mother of two's disappearance is now making national headlines as People Magazine spotlighted case.

Battle Creek Police detectives say Derek Horton was seen on surveillance video purchasing a shovel at a Mix Hardware soon after saying he had last seen Amber. Detectives in the case say they believe the couple attended a small house party on June 22 and that Horton allegedly killed her there in the early morning hours of June 23. Police say that a 911 call was placed from Amber's phone where the dispatcher heard what sounded like a struggle between a man and a woman before the call abruptly ended. Horton denies being at the party and said he last saw Amber walking away from the residence they shared on June 22 without her wallet, phone, or insulin she was dependant on.

Police say they later found traces of blood in the basement, main level, and upstairs portions of the home where the small gathering occurred. “The blood is still being tested,” says Battle Creek Police Department Detective Sgt. Joel Case. “But based on witness statements, we are beyond confident it is her."

Derek Horton’s attorney entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf during his arraignment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 28.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch at (269) 781-0911 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence, there is help. Click here for resources in the Battle Creek area.

The State of Michigan also has resources and you can find help near you by clicking here.