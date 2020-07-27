Vote Democrat In The Fall & This Might Be Coming To Your City

This is an astonishing statement by a police chief of a major American city and de-ending on who takes control of your local, state, and the federal government could be a statement made by your police chief.

The chief of the Seattle Washington police just sent a letter to all businesses in Seattle telling them that due to new city council regulations, the police force will not be able to intervene if more riots occur. That translates into, sorry but due to the city commissions' new ordinance, you are on your own.

The letter states:

“Please also know that the City Council Ordinance 119805 Crowd Control Tool goes into effect this weekend on Sunday, July 26, 2020. This ordinance bans Seattle Police officers the use of less lethal tools, including pepper spray that is commonly used to disperse crowds that have turned violent”

She went on to say that due to the new ordinance her police force has:

“NO ability to safely intercede to preserve property in the midst of a large, violent crowd”

Please see the letter below:

Courtesy of Seattle.gov

In a letter to the city commission dated July 23rd Chief Best stated:

“It is a fact that there are groups and individuals who are intent on destruction in our City. Yes, we also have seen weeks of peaceful demonstrations, but two recent events (Sunday, July 19th and Wednesday, July 22nd) have included wide-scale property destruction and attacks on officers, injuring more than a dozen, some significantly”

In that letter she went on to say that she anticipates that the city will:

“continue to experience property destruction, arson, looting, and attempts to injure additional officers throughout the weekend and beyond.”

Need I say more? The Democratic Party and their activist wing and groups are continuing to make your decision come this November easier and easier.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595