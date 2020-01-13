Vote for the First-Ever Listener Choice High School Basketball Game

The 2019-2020 High School Basketball season is in full swing and we have been able to broadcast several competitive games so far.

There is a rare occasion where there are a few games in the area that not only could bring the same excitement to the airwaves (and stream-waves), but also bring more of the community towards these games.

This season, there are two dates where many of our local teams are in action and fit the criteria of what we are calling "Listener Choice" games. This will give the listener, high school sports fans and the community an opportunity to vote for select games to broadcast.

Our poll below has four games that could be featured for our Tuesday, January 28th broadcast of High School Basketball Game of the Night.

The poll will be open from Monday, January 13th through Sunday, January 19th at 11:59pm. The final results will be announced on Monday, January 20th. The games below have the home team listed second.

As previously mentioned, there will be a second "Listener Choice" game coming in February. Stay tuned for that poll in the near future.