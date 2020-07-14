Vote For Your Favorite Bartender in Southwest Michigan – 2020

Vote for your favorite bartender in the Kalamazoo / Battle Creek area for 2020.

On June 8th, bars and restaurants were allowed to open at half capacity following the Michigan Stay Home Order. As our hard working bartenders are getting back to work. Let's show them some love. For the sake of this poll we are including Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joseph, Branch, Berrien, Allegan and Barry counties only.

Voting runs from July 1st through July 14th. We'll announce the results on Wednesday, July 15th. One vote per person, per day. Important Note: Votes by bots and other 3rd party IP changers will be detected and removed periodically. Votes outside of West Michigan are also at risk of being removed. Extreme abuse of these rules can lead to disqualification. Keep it real, legit and local folks.

You'll find all of the bartenders that have been nominated below in alphabetical order by first name as provided by your nominations.

(Please let us know if you see any misspellings, duplicates or incomplete entries.)

