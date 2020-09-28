Vote For Your Favorite Burger Place in Calhoun County – 2020

Nothing beats a mouth watering cheese burger. Tell us what your go-to burger joint in Calhoun County is.

I know I can eat a cheeseburger every day and never get tired of them. Help me and the rest Southwest Michigan find the best burger joints in Calhoun County by voting below.

Only one vote per person / per day will be permitted. Important Note: Votes by bots and other 3rd party IP changers will be detected and removed periodically. Votes outside of West Michigan are also at risk of being removed. Extreme abuse of these rules can lead to disqualification. Keep it real, legit, and local folks.

The top 5 burger joints in Calhoun County in last year's poll looked like this:

#5. Corner Cafe with 3.92% of the vote.

#4. Ritzee Hamburgers with 5.99% of the vote.

#3. McGonigle’s Pub & Grill with 11.52% of the vote.

#2. Miller’s Time Out with 26.04% of the vote.

#1. Brady's Pub with 28.11% of the vote.

If you don't see your favorite burger joint in Calhoun county on the list above you can submit a late nomination by clicking here. (Nominations do not count as votes.)

You can see the full poll results for 2019 by clicking the button below.

