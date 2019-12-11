Vote For Your Favorite Tattoo Shop In Southwest Michigan 2019

What's the best tattoo shop from South Haven to Battle Creek and all spaces in between for 2019?

Getting a tattoo is forever. We've all seen those tattoo nightmares on facebook and instagram of misspelled words and all around terrible designs. So, once you find a tattoo artist or shop you trust. You are loyal to them. We need your votes to determine the best place to get inked in Southwest Michigan. Let us know who your favorites are below by voting below. Voting runs from December 11th through December 22nd. We'll share the results with you live on-air and on-line at Monday, December 23rd.

Before you vote you can check out last year's results by clicking here.

One vote per person / per day. Important Note: Votes by bots and other 3rd party IP changers will be detected and removed periodically. Votes outside of Southwest Michigan are also at risk of being removed. Extreme abuse of these rules can lead to disqualification. Keep it real, legit and local folks.

VOTING HAS CLOSED. GET THE FULL RESULTS BY CLICKING HERE.