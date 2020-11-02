Voter Intimidation at Polling Places

Well it's down to the wire with Election Day on Tuesday, Nov.3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Over 90 million people have already voted. Can we talk about voter intimidation?

According to the Lansing State Journal, the U.S. Code prohibits intimidating, threatening and coercing voters. Anyone who does so could face fines or jail time.

The sad part of this whole voting process is the fact that the American people shouldn't have to even worry about voter intimidation. This is why so many people across our country is feeling such high anxiety over a process that should be simple and easy.

According to Governor Gretchen Whitmer, all Michiganders have the right to vote without fear of intimidation or violence. (LSJ)

Voter intimidation is illegal.

The following examples of behavior could constitute intimidation:

1. People who aren't poll workers asking others for personal documentation.

2. Photographing or videotaping voters.

3. Blocking the entrance to a polling place.

4. Directly questioning voters.

Let's take a look at actions that are illegal and will not be tolerated in Michigan:

1. Brandishing a weapon,, using a weapon to threaten or intimidate someone, also is illegal in Michigan.

2. State statute defines it as pointing, waving about or displaying a weapon in a threatening manner with the intent to induce fear in another person.

If you do see any kind of voter intimidation on Election Day, you should report voter intimidation to an election worker, clerk or other official.

It helps to have clear documentation of what happened. People who are in immediate danger should call 911 first. Find more information about voter intimidation right here at Lansing State Journal.