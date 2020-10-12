The Vice President will be stopping through Michigan on Wednesday.

With the election three weeks from tomorrow, we are starting to see more rallies and visits from those on the campaign trail. Those visits include two this week from the Trump campaign.

Vice President Mike Pence will be making his way to West Michigan on Wednesday and will be stopping at a manufacturing facility. The Vice President will be hosting a "Make America Great Again!" event near the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids. The event itself will be held at Lacks Enterprises, Inc., on Kraft Avenue. Doors for the event will open at 10:30 am and the event itself will start at 12:30 pm.

Vice President Pence is scheduled to be hosting events today in Columbus, Ohio, and tomorrow (Tuesday) in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Another "Make America Great Again!" event will be taking place tomorrow in Michigan as well. Eric Trump will be hosting an event in New Hudson, MI. The event will be taking place at Huron Valley Guns on Grand River Avenue in New Hudson. Doors will open at 11 am and the event starts at noon.

For tickets to these events and see the other upcoming events scheduled across the nation, click here.

With the election around the corner, it is important for everyone to vote. I don't care who you are voting for or why...it is none of my business. All I care about is that you do your homework and vote. If you are unsure of how to vote or are not sure if you are registered, click here.

Source: donaldjtrump.com