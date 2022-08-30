Wait A Minute! Is Michigan Really One Of The Laziest States In America?

If you live in Michigan then you live in one of the laziest states in America.

A new study complied by Wallet Hub says that when it comes to states with hard-working people Michigan is towards the bottom of the list. Let's take a look at this study and figure out how they came up with that.

Americans Are Hard Workers

According to the personal finance website Wallet Hub, Americans are hard workers, putting in an average of 1,791 hours per year as of 2021, That’s 442 hours per year more than Germans work, but 337 fewer than Mexicans do.

WalletHub Compared The 50 States Across 10 Key Indicators

Average Workweek Hours

Average Commute Time

Employment Rate

Share of Households where No Adults Work

Share of Workers Leaving Vacation Time Unused

Share of Workers with Multiple Jobs

Share of Engaged Workers

Idle Youth Rate (18-24-year-olds)

Annual Volunteer Hours per Resident

Average Leisure Time Spent per Day

What Does Hard Working Mean?

According to Merriam Webster, the definition of Hard Working is "constantly, regularly, or habitually engaged in earnest and energetic work. To me, it's what I saw growing up as a kid in Michigan.

I was raised by a mom who was a nurse at the University of Michigan Health for 30 years and my dad who was a salesman for Guardian Alarm. They were both great examples of hardworking people that were no strangers to overtime and doing what it takes to get the job done.

That's why I have such a hard time with Wallet Hubs' research saying that Michigan is number 47 out of 50 states when it comes to hard workers. The only states that don't work as hard as Michigan were

New York

Rhode Island

New Mexico.

What Is The Hardest Working State In America?

North Dakota comes in at number 1 on the Wallet Hub 2022's Hardest Working States In America. followed by Alaska and Nebraska.

I'm not as upset as I was at first seeing Michigan at the bottom of the list. I know Michiganders like myself, my friends, and my family all bust their butts to make sure everyone around them has a good life. So regardless of what this ranking says I'm proud to be a hard-working Michigander that's Takin' Care Of Business.

You can more info and see all the other details about Wallet Hub's hardest working states in America by clicking here.

