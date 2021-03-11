Do you know any veterans who would like to receive the COVID-19 vaccine? There is a walk-in clinic this Saturday, March 13, that aims to vaccinate at least 1,000 vets.

Fox 17 reports the Battle Creek VA Medical Center is hosting its largest walk-in vaccination clinic to date at the DeltaPlex in Walker Saturday, from 9am-5pm or until they run out of vaccine.

Veterans of all ages who are registered with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs are eligible. Those not registered should bring their DD 214 form and last year’s income statement and will be able to register at the DeltaPlex Saturday.

Those wishing to be vaccinated should note there are times reserved for different categories:

9a.m. to 10a.m. is reserved for veterans 65 and older

10a.m. to noon for veterans 55 and older

Noon to 2p.m. for veterans who are essential workers

After 2p.m., open to all vets.

According to a flyer for the event, a one-does vaccine will be administered. Anyone with questions or who wants to make an appointment should call 269-966-5600, ext. 35053.

Public affairs officer of the Battle Creek VA Medical Center, Brian Pegouske, tells Fox 17,

“We definitely want to give priority to our veterans who served our country and allow them to get vaccinated as easily as possible and as quickly as possible. And this partnership with DeltaPlex Arena really allows us to have the space to do a mass vaccination clinic and do it quickly and efficiently. That’s why we are eliminating the appointments, because that is complex to go back and forth and wait for people to get an appointment and play phone tag.”

The DeltaPlex is located at 2500 Turner Avenue NW in Walker.