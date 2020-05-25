A Group of Walleye ‘Guarding’ a Shipwreck in Lake Michigan

The unexpected can happen when you attempt something else...that's exactly what happened here.

A diver was taking his camera underwater to get some video of an old shipwreck when he came across a gathering of walleye. They almost seemed to be guarding the old wreck. They approach and swim back & forth and around the diver, as you will see in the photos and video below.

The diver's mind was taken off the shipwreck, and he focused his attention on the walleye. He was also down there to spearfish, but he seemed to be so enamored with the fish, that he didn't seem to have the heart.

It was a very cool moment that you can share. Take a look!