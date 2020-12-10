Want The Present To Arrive Before Christmas? Here Are Your Mailing Deadlines

If you want your Christmas packages to arrive on time this year, you had better get moving.

Every year the USPS is flooded with cards and Christmas presents that need to be delivered before Christmas. This year, the post office is even busier than normal due to the pandemic. More people are opting not to visit family and friends for the holiday, which means they are shipping presents instead of just taking the gifts themselves.

With the increase in packages, it's more important now more than ever that you mail your package before the deadlines set by the USPS.

There are a few different dates you'll need to know if you plan on mailing any Christmas presents this year. The dates differ depending on your shipping method.

CHRISTMAS SHIPPING DEADLINES

Keep in mind that these dates are based on shipping to the continental US, and that the dates for shipping to Alaska and Hawaii are different. One more general rule of thumb to remember is that the closer to Christmas you are shipping, the more it will cost you.

We've talked about how there is an increase in scammers trying to take advantage of people this year due to the pandemic changes. This holds true for your Christmas packages as well. The USPS has offered up a list of things you can do to help keep your packages safe this season, and protect yourself at the same time. You can check out their suggestions here.

The best thing you can do is to make sure you give as much time as possible. Waiting until the deadline is never a good idea, especially since there is no guarantee that your package will arrive on time. There are so many outside factors that come in to play, it's best to send it early and know you did your part.