Want to Get to the Top of the Mackinac Bridge? Here’s How

It's the ultimate Michigander's dream, a trip to the crown of the Mighty Mac. You can't buy this experience, you can only win a trip in these charity lotteries.

Getting to the top of the Mackinac Bridge isn't easy. Physically, it involves squeezing through a series of narrow openings and climbing multiple ladders inside one of the towers that hold up the bridge's center span. But that's not he hard part. (There's an elevator inside each tower that goes most of the way to the top, and the ladders are safely enclosed.) The hard part is getting access. -MyNorth.com

If you are afraid of heights or claustrophobic, this is not for you. If you are unlucky, hey, give it a shot- somebody has to win. The raffle prize is a Michigan dream come true, a trip to the top of the Mackinac Bridge. The Mackinac Bridge Authority releases 25 certificates for this very special experience to charities for fundraising events. These three are on sale right now:

Baysail | $50 donation | Drawing May 5

A non-profit sailing organization located in Bay City providing excursions and lessons sailing the Appledore tall ships.

Knights of Columbus 2365 | $10 | Drawing June 1

The Birch Run organization is selling tickets until May 30

Saginaw Valley State University | $25

Donations support SVSU athletics. Call 989-964-7306