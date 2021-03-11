Warm Wednesday Topples Weather Records

A warm, muggy Wednesday set temperature records throughout Michigan.

Although the cool down has already begun, a warm start to this week saw some high temperature records set, especially Wednesday, where the thermometer topped 70 degrees in some areas.

The National Weather Service posted this morning that they recorded breaking warmth in all of its stations Wednesday, led by Battle Creek and Lansing both topping off at 70 degrees.

While Grand Rapids did not reach a record high Wednesday, it did record the warmest low temperature for that date at 49 degrees, breaking the old record, set just 8 years ago.