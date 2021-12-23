A warning is being issued to drivers by a Grand Haven couple who found a GPS tracker placed on the underside of their car at the Grand Haven Walmart.

Wheredidiparkmyyugo sent a message on Grand Rapids Redditt. On the post, the writer said,

"went to Walmart today and had a very sketchy looking couple in the car next to me who stared at us the whole time. When we came out they were gone but I looked underneath the car and there was a box attached by magnets to the car. Took it off, called the cops, they confirmed it was a GPS unit and looked very new/clean. Filed a police report."

A similar story comes from WJBK. They report that a Novi, Michigan man received a notification on his phone saying that he was being tracked by an Apple AirTag. When John Nelson chose the option to have the AirTag emit a sound, he found it hidden underneath his 2018 Dodge Charger.

In New York, WCPO states two women went to the West Seneca Police Department after a message appeared on their phones saying an unknown accessory had been detected near them and could see their location.

The New York Post is reporting another similar incident.

Yes, people can use AirTags to track you without your knowledge.

Why Would Someone Place A GPS Tracker On Your Vehicle?

Police say thieves target vehicles and place the tags inside or under the car, then wait for the perfect time to steal them.

Other reasons why someone might tag you include custody battles, jealous exes, and human trafficking.

ebay

What Are Apple AirTags?

An AirTag is a small poker chip-shaped object that acts like a tracking signal for the user. It uses Bluetooth to connect to Apple’s network so it can connect to the user’s iOS device — such as iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers — from anywhere.

Apple created the tags to help people find lost items. They are designed to attach to items so you can track them when they go missing.

ebay

How Will You Know If You've Been Tagged?

If the person being tracked has an iPhone, their phone will notify them once it notices someone else’s AirTag has traveled with the person for some time. People with Android phones or other types of phones do not get notifications, according to WZZM. Android users can download AirGuard.

This woman shares her story on TikTok.

Michael McCartney, a cyber security expert who is a veteran member of the law enforcement community, said the chances of finding a tracking device like an Apple AirTag are slim.

What Should You Do If You Think You Are Being Tracked?

Look for the tag visually.



Try downloading a Bluetooth scanning tool on your smartphone to locate the device.



Disable Bluetooth on your phone and car.



Contact Apple.



Contact local law enforcement if you feel your safety is at risk.