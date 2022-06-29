Seven people have been busted in a massive counterfeit operation based in Warren, where police say they specialized in producing fake designer goods.

SEE ALSO: Construction Crew Unearths Streetcar Tracks That Ran From Royal Oak to Flint

Fake, Fake, Fake

Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Versace, Chanel, Coach, Armani, MCM, Ferragamo, and Ray-Ban, and more, all fake, fake, fake as Elaine Benes would say.

Warren Police tell Detroit's WDIV-TV that they uncovered the operation, discovering 2,022 counterfeit items packed "floor to ceiling" in two homes. Merchandise was also found at four kiosks that were used to store and sell the fake goods.

Monthslong Investigation, Purchases Made Undercover

Police started investigating the clan back in May when they began receiving reports of counterfeit designer goods that were being sold at the County Line Trade Center on Dequindre Road.

Warrne Police Detective Collin McCabe tells the TV station that an undercover officer purchased a Louis Vuitton handbag for $35 at the County Line Trade Center in Warren. Ordinarily, such an item would sell for about $1,000.

“On June 24, 2022, undercover officers purchased a Louis Vuitton purse valued at $1,000, market value for $35, from (Maysam Jaber) and co-defendant Basem Jaber," McCabe says.

Police then executed search warrants for the four kiosks and two homes.

Seven People Arrested

Police have arrested seven people who were part of the scam. Two of the suspects are married while two more are a mother and son. It is unclear which of the suspects are related.

Mohammed Salam

Ibrahim Salam

Maysam Jaber

Basem Jaber

Madlen Khosho

Danny Khosho

Annie Butler

Mohammed Salam is in custody being held on a $20,000 personal bond while each of the others is being held on a $10,000 personal bond.

13 Notable People That You Did Not Know Were From Detroit, MI Detroit, Michigan is the birthplace of thousands of notable people and many people know. Check out this list of 13 people that you may not know were born in The D.

Did You Know Michigan Has Nine Border Crossings Into Canada? Michigan has more than just the Ambassador Bridge to get you to Canada. Check out all nine international border crossings that connect Michigan and Canada.