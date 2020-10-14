Was A 10,000 Year Old Civilization Discovered In The Straits of Mackinac

Deep underwater in the area that connects Lake Huron with Lake Michigan, the Straits of Mackinac may have revealed a clue that a civilization existed near the end of the last Ice Age approximately 10,000 years ago.

A citizens group inspecting the Line 5 oil pipeline at the bottom of the Straits came across the discovery with a remote underwater apparatus recently.

"We didn't expect to find this — it was really just amazing," said Andrea Pierce, a 56-year-old Ypsilanti resident and citizen of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, who was one of four women who drove the project to inspect the Straits bottom. Detroit Free Press

What Andrea and her crew found was while inspecting the pipeline was sequenced patterns of rocks in circles, straight lines and other shapes that appear to be evenly placed perhaps by human hands.

It very well could be a culture lived on the land as a University Of Michigan study found the area in the straits was above water toward the end of the ice age over 10,000 years ago. The rocks may have been patterned to drive and channel caribou that would have been in abundance during this period of time.

The discovery may help delay a tunnel proposed for Line 5 pipeline as it could potentially cause damage to the recently discovered site. Because the Straits are regulated by the federal government as well, a federal review will also have to take place.