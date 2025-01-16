Washington Weak Spot Detroit is Primed to Exploit

The Detroit Lions have a sorted history with the Washington franchise, especially in the playoffs. Detroit is winless in three past efforts against Washington in the postseason and is hoping to get into the win column for the first time this Saturday night.

To do so, the Lions could likely have to win a shootout against a team that has won in the final moments of the past five games. The Washington Commanders, which have never beaten the Lions under that name, come to Ford Field hoping to complete one more upset on the road to the NFC Championship.

Get our free mobile app

Now, of course, conventional wisdom in the NFL says this is where the ride stops for potential NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels and his ragtag crew of Commanders that scratched and clawed for a spot in the playoffs. They're a young team that lacks the experience of a Detroit Lions franchise that is poised to finally get over the hump.

Last year, Detroit was in the same spot against San Francisco. The NFL is just a cycle with different characters and evolving plotlines.

One constant in the NFL, however, is that teams that run the ball and stop the run usually do well in the postseason. The Detroit Lions are celebrating the return of David Montgomery this week, reforming the "Sonic & Knuckles" duo alongside Jahmyr Gibbs just in time for a playoff push.

Unfortunately for Washington, that may be the death knell in their own pursuits. Washington finished the 2024 season as the third-worst rushing defense in the league having allowed 137.5 yards on the ground per game and a back-breaking 4.8 yards per attempt.

READ MORE: ESPN Predicts Coaching Landing Spots for Johnson, Glenn

READ MORE: ESPN Predicts Coaching Landing Spots for Johnson, Glenn

Meanwhile, only five teams, including Washington, ran the ball more effectively than Detroit in 2024. Luckily for the Lions, they boast the fifth-ranked rush defense in the NFL - despite the wave of injuries affecting that side of the ball.

Detroit would be wise to shorten the game and run the ball as much as is reasonably possible. A shootout with Washington, while certainly winnable, leaves the Commanders too much of an opportunity to hang around and sneak out of the Motor City with an upset victory. Washington can throw the ball well enough, but they tend to reach another level when the chips are on the table.

Detroit Lions All-Time Rushing Leaderboard Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison