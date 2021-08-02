WATCH: Detroit Lions Quarterback Cheers On Olympic Wife

David Blough, who is competing with Tim Boyle for the No. 2 quarterback job with the Detroit Lions, was on the sidelines cheering on his wife who was competing at the Olympics this weekend.

As Blough’s wife, Melissa Gonzalez, settled into her starting block for the first of five 400-meter hurdle qualifying heats Friday at the Tokyo Olympics, the Detroit Lions quarterback tapped his feet anxiously on the ground.

Blough yelled at the TV "We gotta go. We gotta go." Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Blough was not allowed to attend the Olympics with his wife. He was tasked with rooting for her from 6,000 miles away and a 13 hour time difference. In the Detroit Lions quarterback meeting room of the Lions' Allen Park training facility, an impromptu Olympic watch party broke out. Blough sat in the front row of a large auditorium, alongside his fellow quarterbacks, as several teammates and most of the Lions coaching staff watched from the back of the room. Blough commented on his Olympic wife,

"She’s incredible. She’s dealt with so much over the past year and as a fan and husband, more so, I just wanted the best for her and she crushed it."

The Detroit Lions tweeted their best wishes to Gonzalez.

Gonzalez runs her semifinal race at 7:55 a.m. Eastern time Monday, just before Blough and the Lions are scheduled to take the field for their first padded practice of training camp. She likely will need to run a personal best to qualify for the finals, but with the 13th fastest time in prelims, nothing seems out of reach.