Watch: Michigan Fireworks Accidentally All Go Off In 30 Seconds

Growing up the 4th of July was one of my favorite holidays. My brother Bob and I would spend the day with our dad and the rest of the family in Milford, Michigan.

My Aunt and Uncle owned a cottage on Sears and we would spend the day swimming and fishing on the dock and in the row boat. Then later in the day, we would have a huge bbq with Hotdogs, Hamburgers, and Ribs along with some better-made chips and some Faygo to wash it all down.

If the day had ended right then and there it would have been amazing, but the best part was still to come. Some people that lived on the lake would buy fireworks each year and set them off. Most would shoot off bottle rockets which were loud and made a decent light show but there were always a select few neighbors who went all out and bought some giant and illegal at the time fireworks that lit up the sky.

Now as an adult I still love the 4th of July and the fireworks that wrap up the evening I just don't want to spend $1,000 or more on a big light show. Instead, I like to check out a local fireworks show which in most cases is very impressive and I get to sit back and relax for 20-30 minutes as the show slowly builds to the grand finale.

Michigan Fireworks Show Only Lasts 30 Seconds Instead of 20 Minutes

People who attended the Dundee Mayfly Music Festival at Wolverine Park got to see a fireworks show but instead of lasting 20 minutes, it was done in about 30 seconds.

Why Did All The Fireworks Go Off At Once

According to a post on Facebook from the Dundee Police Department, the 32 seconds of fireworks were accidental. Apparently, a malfunction ignited all the fireworks at once. So everyone was treated to 20 minutes of fireworks in 32 seconds.

I hope someone wasn't in the bathroom or they might have missed the entire show.

If you want to watch the fireworks fail you can check out the video below.