Watch Out! Gas Prices Could Be Jumping Again in Michigan
Gas Buddy is sending out an alert warning us to think about filling up, and soon!
The tech company that monitors 140,000 gas stations to find real-time fuel prices notes that the pre-hike average in Michigan was $2.99. but warns that it could go up to a projected average of $3.19, or maybe even more!
Gas Buddy says these Battle Creek stations in your area usually react slowly:
- Sam's Club at 12737 6 Mile Rd
- Marathon at 240 E Columbia Ave
- Circle K at 221 E Columbia Ave
- BP at 5195 BECKLEY RD
- BP at 2594 CAPITAL AVE SW
But the Marathon on East Columbia already bumped their price of regular to $3.13 as of Wednesday afternoon. The Circle K across the street was still at $2.85. (The $3.13 on the sign at Circle K is for diesel)
So what can we expect? Gas Buddy says there’s a 94% chance of prices soaring to as much as $3.32 in the next day and a half. (by Friday morning). Prices are already that high in the Detroit area. The lowest prices in the state, as of Wednesday afternoon, were $2.69 in Fremont.