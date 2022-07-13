Screams from Millennials can be heard across the Midwest as one of our favorite boy bands, the Backstreet Boys, have resumed their DNA World Tour after over two years of delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, fans in the audience of the band's recent show in Noblesville, Indiana had quite the scare after the band had to abruptly stop the show to help a fan in the crowd who appeared to be having a medical emergency.

The dramatic moment happened near the end of the group's concert as the boys were performing their song "That's the Way I Like It". The video footage shows AJ Mclean raising his arm signaling the band to stop their performance as a fan near the front of the stage was suffering a medical emergency.

McLean can then be heard asking the audience to give the woman some space before directly asking her, "Are you OK?" Nearby fans told the group that the woman had passed out but was still breathing. The boys halted the show until EMTs reached the woman who was reportedly awake as she was taken out of the crowd in a wheelchair, according to the Indianapolis Star. The group then resumed the concert.

After the horrific events at Travis Scott's AstroWorld Festival in 2021, artists like Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo have taken major precautions to ensure their fans' safety at large performances.

Backstreet Boys fans across social media commended the group's reaction saying things like:

AJ ran off stage to shut off the music so fast it was unbelievable and the guys all stopped immediately. - krazy4bsb Also, kudos to Mike (Nick’s bodyguard). He jumped the rail and ran over to this girl. And there were 2 nurses that were helping too until EMTs got there - EMS89756

Watch the dramatic moment below. The Backstreet Boys will bring their tour to Pine Knob on July 28.